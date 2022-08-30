PAF expands rescue operations to flood-affected areas of KP 

Islamabad, August 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has expanded rescue operations to the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Eight hundred people from Kheski village and Nowshera Kalan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were rescued and moved to safety.

Additionally, fourteen hundred affected people have been housed in field camps of Risalpur where they are being provided with free medical treatment, food and shelter. Free ration and medical relief camps have also been established by the PAF in Naltar valley.

In the last twenty-four hours, 13960 cooked food packs, 924 ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families. Moreover, 804 patients were also attended by the medical teams at PAF field hospitals.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk