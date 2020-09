ISLAMABAD:Commander Southern Air Muhammad Abbas Ghuman laid floral wreath at the grave of Nishan-i-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas in Karachi on Monday.

He also offered Fateha for the Shaheed. A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) saluted on this occasion.

Commander Sothern Air Abbas Ghuman on this occasion said 7th of September reminds us sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis. He said PAF gave a befitting response to enemy on February 27 last year.