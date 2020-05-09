PAF: (PAF pays tribute to mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day)

May 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD:As the world celebrates Mother’s Day today (Sunday), the airwomen of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) also paid tribute to the most loving creation of the world.

In this regard, Directorate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force has produced a short promo to extol all mothers who selflessly contribute towards the upbringing of future generations.

The promo especially highlights the self-sacrificing services of the mothers belonging to the medical profession and is a sincere acknowledgement of their frontline role in the fight against Covid-19 in the country. It is worth mentioning that women are also serving shoulder to shoulder with men in all branches of Pakistan Air Force.

