PAF releases documentary to pay tribute to Rashid Minhas on 51st martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary on the 51st martyrdom anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed to pay homage to the country’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.

On 20th August, Rashid Minhas vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati ur Rehman who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India. Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border. The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but did not allow the country’s dignity to be tarnished.