The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan will remain closed for three days from today (Friday).

Torkham border will be closed from May 17 to 19 for pedestrian movement. However, the border will remain open for freight vehicles for import and export of goods.

Officials have disclosed the reason of border closure, saying the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration department is moving its operation system to a new office. The Torkham border will be open for movement from Monday.