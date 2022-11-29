Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference begins in Johannesburg

ISLAMABAD: The third Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition began in South Africa’s Johannesburg city today (Tuesday).

Around 130 companies will exhibit their products in the three day exhibition. A delegation, comprising around 225 exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan, representing twenty major sectors, is participating in the event.

Highlighting the importance of ‘Look Africa Initiative’ launched in 2017, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with South Africa and looks forward to further deepening bilateral ties with it.