Pak Army establishes Mobile Education and Infotainment School in NW

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has established Mobile Education and Infotainment School in North Waziristan. The school set up under the vision 'Ilm Tolud para' meaning 'Education for everyone' aims at inculcating the love for learning in youth of the remote rural areas of the district.

As part of the co-curricular activity, the children of the area were shown animated films and cartoons which they enjoyed a lot.

So far more than 1800 students from different places of North Waziristan have benefited from this facility and have committed to make every effort for getting education.

The residents of the area also appreciated the initiative by Pakistan Army and said these co-curricular activities along with education enrich the intellectual process of children.