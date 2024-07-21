Pak Army, along with FC Balochistan (north) and OGDCL, is making all-out efforts for welfare of the people of Balochistan.
Work is underway on a number of development projects in health, education and other sectors. During the last five years, 659 million rupees were spent on education and skill development, 335 million on health and 228 million during natural calamities.
Scholarships worth 175 million were provided to more than 200 male and female students of Balochistan for higher education in major educational institutions of the country.
Through medical camps, three healthcare units and 22 ambulances, free medical facilities are being provided to the local people in Dera Bugti district.