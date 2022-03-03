Pak-Australia cricket series: fool proof security arrangements be ensured in Rawalpindi and Lahore: IG Punjab

Lahore, March 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed that best security arrangements be ensured for the matches of Pak-Australia Cricket Series in Rawalpindi and Lahore using all available resources. IG Punjab directed that steps should be taken under a comprehensive strategy for the security and convenience of all the players and match officials as well as the cricket fans.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that an effective traffic management plan should be formulated for the uninterrupted flow of traffic in the vicinity of the hotel and the stadium and for convenience of citizens so that the common man face least difficulty.

IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should regularly go out in the field and monitor the security and traffic arrangements and also give effective briefing to the personnel on security duty so that they can perform their duties efficiently.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that holding of international cricket matches in Pakistan is very welcoming step and Punjab Police will ensure best security arrangements. IG Punjab issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting along with Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal during their visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During the meeting, RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik briefed IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab about security arrangements for the matches. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the arrangements for peaceful conduct of cricket matches and issued necessary orders.

IG Punjab directed that best arrangements should be made for effective coordination with the concerned agencies at the time of movement of teams and entry and exit of spectators in the stadium. On the occasion, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik briefed that 4500 personnel are being deployed for security and traffic arrangements at stadium and routes. He briefed that police teams are working diligently for security and guidance of citizens.

