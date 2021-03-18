Pak envoy to UAE Afzaal Mahmood conducts Khuli Kachehri

Islamabad, March 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Embassy organized an Open House (Khuli Kachehri) today where Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood listened to the complaints and suggestions about consular services from the community members. He gave instructions to the concerned staff to facilitate the visitors by liberally interpreting rules and regulations. He stressed upon humility and politeness while serving the community. The Ambassador expressed satisfaction over quality of consular services despite COVID-19 and emphasized that community members should get themselves vaccinated.

