Residents of Noshki on Sunday blocked Pak-Iran National Highway near Mulkachkicha area of Noshki in protest over the closure of Telenor service in Noshki.
According to a report, the highway was blocked by the residents of Noshki near Mulkachkicha area of Noshki in Balochistan province, who demanded that the services of Telenor network should be restored in Noshki. Long queues of vehicles were seen stuck up on both sides of the highway.
However, the highway was opened for traffic after Prince Hafeezullah Badini and Councillor Ali Gohar M Hasni held parleys with the protesters on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Noshki, Amjad Hussain and Assistant Commissioner Noshki Mir Abdul Samad Lehri.