Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori commended the Pakistan Navy’s brilliant successes during the 1965 war, emphasizing their unparalleled standards of bravery and dedication. In his statement on Navy Day, he highlighted the historical significance of Operation Somnath, which instilled fear in adversaries while filling Pakistanis with pride.
Governor Tessori highlighted the Navy’s evolution into a modern and diverse force, playing a crucial role in protecting maritime boundaries, ensuring the security of trade routes, and contributing to international peace missions. Equipped with state-of-the-art submarines, warships, and maritime technology, the Navy continues to fulfill its vital role.
He added that Navy Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation’s martyrs and veterans. The occasion strengthens the Pakistani people’s resolve of solidarity with their valiant forces, who always stand ready to defend their homeland.