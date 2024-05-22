﻿Pak-Tajik FMs underline early implementation of CASA-1000

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with the Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Astana.

The two Foreign Ministers (FMs) reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and high-level dialogue, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

They underlined the early implementation of CASA-1000 (Central Asia-South Asia-1000) project and other connectivity and regional integration projects for mutual benefit of the two countries and the wider region.