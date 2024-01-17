Pak-UK parliamentarians express commitment for fostering closer ties

ISLAMABAD: A Senate delegation held a meeting with Lord Qurban Hussain, Member of the House of Lords and British Member of Parliament Yasmeen Qureshi in London.

Both sides expressed their commitment to fostering closer ties between the two parliaments, emphasizing the importance of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Senate delegation expressed further collaborative initiatives to strengthen the bond between the Parliaments and parliamentarians of Pakistan and the United Kingdom.