At the United Nations, Pakistan has advised India to abide by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that provide for the Kashmiri people to exercise their legitimate right to selfdetermination.
First Secretary at the Pakistan Mission Jawad Ajmal, exercising right of reply said India is blinded by its ideology of hate and remains incapacitated in its ability to acknowledge the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
He said Pakistan has time and again provided concrete evidence of these sabotage activities to the UN Security Council.
He said the international community has a responsibility to hold India accountable for its state terrorism and violations of international law in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for its global franchise of assassination campaigns in foreign lands.