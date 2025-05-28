Pakistan is committed to peaceful coexistence, regional integration, and mutually beneficial cooperation, declared Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal during an event held in Islamabad on Tuesday.
His remarks underscored Pakistan”s foreign policy, which is rooted in geoeconomics, with the national development model, Uraan Pakistan, prioritizing connectivity, trade, and sustainable growth.
Ahsn Iqbal emphasized that connectivity requires a peaceful environment, free from coercion and hegemonic aims. He pointed out that peace is essential for fostering regional trade.
Highlighting regional challenges, Iqbal criticized India”s recent actions for reflecting an inconsistent approach to regional integration. He noted that India”s stance, particularly concerning the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and its obstruction of SAARC processes, has significantly hindered the regional integration agenda.