Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar solidified Pakistan’s dedication to international collaboration and the preservation of marine life by signing a crucial accord at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
The pact, formally known as the ‘Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement),’ underscores the nation”s focus on safeguarding ocean ecosystems.
This treaty addresses the conservation and sustainable utilization of marine life in international waters. The Deputy Prime Minister”s endorsement of the BBNJ Agreement signifies Pakistan”s support for a globally unified approach to managing these vital resources.
The action taken by the Pakistani representative reinforces the country”s position on the importance of ocean conservation. The BBNJ agreement is a significant step towards ensuring the responsible management of marine biodiversity in areas outside national boundaries.