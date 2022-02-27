Pakistan, Afghan Commerce Ministers meet on February 28 at Torkham border

Islamabad, February 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):A high-powered delegation led by Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood is scheduled to meet Afghan Minister of Commerce and his team at Torkham border on Monday. According to a press release issued in Islamabad.

They will discuss various important matters related to smooth movement of people and patients across the border, issuance of temporary admission documents, increase in timings of border crossing points, establishment of joint border infrastructure, training of Afghan nominees for trade related capacity building courses and smooth crossing of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced five billion rupees package to assist Afghanistan in addressing the impending humanitarian and economic crisis.

