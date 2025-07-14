Experts at a conference on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, stressed the urgent need to address the growing distrust between the two countries. The meeting, titled “The Evolving Political Dynamics of Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations,” saw former ambassadors, academics, and researchers, including IPS Chairman Khalid Rahman, IPS Vice Chairman Ambassador (R) Syed Abrar Hussain, and Director Kemyia at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Amina Khan, deliberate on the complex relationship.
The re-emergence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and subsequent cross-border attacks have heightened tensions despite initial hopes for border security. Conference participants questioned the Taliban’s claims of limited influence over the TTP.
The Taliban’s governance style, described as a blend of authoritarianism and pragmatism, has achieved de facto recognition but lacks formal international legal standing. Their selective engagement with other countries, guided by perceived national interests, complicates regional cooperation and diplomatic efforts.
Scholars advocated for a reset in bilateral relations based on political will and practical diplomacy. This includes addressing key concerns such as security concerns for Pakistan and trade opportunities for Afghanistan, fostering financial interdependence, finding solutions for refugees, and promoting regional dialogue through multi-country platforms.
Current engagement remains hampered by an overemphasis on security and the absence of a genuine bilateral approach. A ‘4P’ approach-Priority, Partnership, Participation, and Perseverance-was proposed to better align objectives, encourage cooperation, involve citizens, and sustain consistent engagement. Investing in areas like identifying shared interests and human resource development is crucial.
Strengthening people-to-people ties, particularly by engaging Afghan graduates of Pakistani universities, was highlighted as a way to counter misinformation and foster goodwill. Media narratives and portrayals heavily influence public perception, demanding more proactive efforts for independent media relations, robust public diplomacy, and showcasing mutual cooperation initiatives in Afghanistan by Pakistani representatives.
Experts concluded that Pakistan and Afghanistan must rebuild their relationship based on mutual respect and shared interests. A broader regional strategy was deemed essential for achieving lasting harmony and cooperation.
In his closing remarks, Khalid Rahman urged participants to consider global, regional, and local dynamics when addressing the challenges in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. He advocated for the development of a locally driven narrative instead of relying on Western interpretations. Rahman emphasized the need for a medium- to long-term strategy for confidence-building with Afghans, utilizing all available channels and capitalizing on opportunities. He also highlighted the significance of cultural and social commonalities in forging stronger bonds.