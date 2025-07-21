The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has won several accolades at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT). The statement commended the leadership, aircrew, and ground crew of the PAF for the magnificent display of the JF-17 Thunder Block III and C-130 aircraft.
According to a statement released by the government on X (formerly Twitter), the performance of the JF-17 Thunder Block III and C-130 has been highlighted, demonstrating Pakistan’s progress in aviation technology and operational capabilities.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the PAF on this achievement. These successes at RIAT highlight the PAF’s commitment to excellence and its standing in the international aviation community. The government statement did not provide details of the specific awards received.
The Royal International Air Tattoo is known as one of the world’s largest military air shows, attracting participants and spectators from around the globe. The PAF’s participation and recognition at RIAT enhances its international prestige and showcases its capabilities.