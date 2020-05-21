Pakistan always condemns terrorism in Afghanistan: Foreign Minister
Islamabad, May 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in Afghanistan as its own peace and prosperity are linked with those of the neighbouring country. Talking to a private TV channel, he said Pakistan has always played a role for establishing peace in Afghanistan. However, internal unrest in Afghanistan is creating hurdles in the peace agreement. The foreign minister said India is behind terrorist acts in Afghanistan and it did not provide any support to the Afghan people who were rendered refugees.
