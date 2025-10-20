Pakistan and Afghanistan have consented to a temporary extension of a precarious ceasefire, a move that comes just days after deadly cross-border fighting and sets a tense stage for critical negotiations scheduled to begin in Doha.
Diplomatic sources confirmed on Friday that the truce will remain in place until the conclusion of the upcoming discussions. High-level dialogue between the two nations is expected to commence tomorrow, October 18.
The Pakistani delegation will be led by senior security officials. However, the Taliban government was compelled to alter its team after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) did not grant travel clearance to its originally proposed members. Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub, who was slated to head the delegation, was among those denied permission.
The current extension follows an initial 48-hour temporary ceasefire that began at 6 p.m. on October 15, initiated after a formal request from the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan’s Foreign Office noted the decision was made ‘to provide space for constructive dialogue and find a viable solution through peaceful means.’
The cessation of hostilities was necessitated by recent cross-border clashes that erupted overnight between October 11 and 12. Taliban border forces stated the fighting was in retaliation to alleged Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghan provinces, including Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand.
Islamabad has a different account, stating its border positions were subjected to unprovoked fire. The government has urged Kabul to take decisive action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan soil, warning that continued attacks are unacceptable. Security sources in Pakistan claimed retaliatory operations killed dozens of Afghan fighters and forced their units to retreat after suffering ‘significant losses.’
On social media platform X, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces had been directed ‘to observe the ceasefire as long as no aggression is initiated from the other side.’ The Afghan Ministry of Defence had previously warned that any future violations of its territory would be met with a ‘strong response.’