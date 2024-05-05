Pakistan and Azerbaijan commit to expanding cooperation in trade, connectivity, and energy

Banjul, Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade, connectivity, and energy, as part of discussions held during the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, in Banjul, the Gambia. The talks underscored the importance of deepening political dialogue and engagement. Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Azerbaijan on being selected to host the COP 29 in Baku this November and expressed Pakistan’s interest in strengthening cooperation on climate change initiatives. Dar also lauded Azerbaijan’s support for the cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a related engagement, Deputy Prime Minister Dar met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where they reviewed and expressed satisfaction with the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey, reaffirming their commitment to further enhance ties, particularly in the economic, trade, and defense sectors.