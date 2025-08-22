Pakistan and China have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in industrial, agricultural, and mining sectors while working on an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to ensure high-quality development. The two countries also decided to enhance cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.
The understanding was reached during the Sixth Round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Addressing a joint press conference with Ishaq Dar, Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s firm support to strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience. He underlined that both countries would build upon past achievements, develop new corridors, and jointly promote projects such as the realignment of the Karakoram Highway and the operational expansion of Gwadar Port. He also welcomed third-party participation in the ML-1 project of Pakistan Railways.
The Chinese Foreign Minister expressed solidarity over the human and material losses caused by recent floods in Pakistan and pledged immediate humanitarian assistance for victims. He lauded Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and voiced confidence that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations would achieve lasting success.
Wang Yi emphasized that Pakistan and China will deepen their counter-terrorism and security cooperation, coordinate closely in the context of regional challenges, and continue advocating peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue. He described the ironclad friendship between the two countries as unbreakable and growing stronger with time.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar characterized his talks with Wang Yi as constructive and wide-ranging. He highlighted that discussions covered all aspects of bilateral ties, including CPEC, trade, investment, and enhanced cooperation among citizens of both nations.
Dar informed that preparations were underway for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming visit to China, during which he would attend the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit, hold meetings with top Chinese leadership, and participate in a Pakistan-China Business-to-Business Investment Conference.
The Deputy Prime Minister also pointed out that Pakistan and China will celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year with a series of joint events and programs. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to elevate bilateral relations to new heights while expressing gratitude for China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity.
He concluded by underlining that both countries share consensus on all major issues and will continue to work together at multilateral platforms, including the United Nations Security Council, while promoting peaceful resolution of disputes in line with international law.