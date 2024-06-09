Beijing, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a comprehensive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the discussions underscored a mutual commitment to upgrading CPEC and aligning the development strategies of both nations. Sharif commended President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, highlighting CPEC’s vital role in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.
The meeting also covered broader regional and global issues, including the situations in Afghanistan, Palestine, and South Asia, with particular attention to the human rights concerns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Both leaders pledged continued support for the security of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.