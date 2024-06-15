Islamabad, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman engaged in a fruitful telephonic dialogue today, on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, focusing on further strengthening their bilateral relationship and addressing regional challenges, especially the situation in Palestine.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the leaders exchanged Eid greetings and well-wishes, reflecting on their shared values and the deep-rooted friendship between their nations. They discussed enhancing cooperation across various sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to work together for regional peace and prosperity.
The conversation also included a discussion on the ongoing developments in Palestine, with both leaders agreeing on the need for continued collaboration to support stability in the region. Prime Minister Sharif reiterated his invitation to Sultan Haitham to visit Pakistan, aiming to further solidify the strong ties between the two countries.
