Pakistan and Türkiye Ink Landmark Pact to Modernise Judiciary and Bolster Rule of Law

Islamabad: The supreme judiciaries of Pakistan and Türkiye today formally entered a new phase of strategic partnership, signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at comprehensive institutional reform and the modernisation of their legal systems.

The agreement on Judicial Cooperation was officially signed by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and the Hon’ble President of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye, Kadir Özkaya, during a formal ceremony at the Supreme Court.

The signing was the centrepiece of a visit by a high-level Turkish delegation, led by President Özkaya and comprising distinguished judges and senior officials, who were in Pakistan as State Guests.

The ceremony was attended by a notable assembly, including judges of the Federal Constitutional Court, the Chief Justices of all High Courts of Pakistan, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General for Pakistan, and prominent members of the legal community.

In his welcoming address, Chief Justice Afridi underscored the significance of forging institutional linkages to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and transparency of justice administration.

President Özkaya expressed deep appreciation for the hospitality and emphasised the importance of sustained judicial dialogue and institutional collaboration between the two countries.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for cooperation focusing on judicial exchange, capacity building, and sharing best practices. A key objective is the professional development of the judiciary, particularly at the district level, through joint training programmes and academic exchanges.

A significant component of the pact involves enhanced collaboration on adopting modern technologies, such as digitalisation and e-courts, to improve judicial processes. The accord also provides for joint research initiatives and the exchange of legal jurisprudence.

To ensure its successful execution, the agreement includes the establishment of a Joint Working Group to manage the sustained institutional engagement between the two judiciaries.

As a symbolic gesture of enduring friendship, the visiting delegation planted a sapling within the Supreme Court premises, reflecting the strong fraternal ties and a shared commitment to a forward-looking institutional partnership.

This pivotal engagement reaffirms the shared resolve of Pakistan and Türkiye to strengthen judicial cooperation and uphold the rule of law through sustained and meaningful collaboration.