Islamabad, Pakistan and the United States have jointly expressed satisfaction with the progression of their bilateral relations and have pledged to further enhance their partnership going forward.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this commitment was solidified during a meeting in Islamabad between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and US Ambassador Donald Blome. The discussion, which encompassed a broad spectrum of topics including security and economic cooperation, reflects ongoing efforts to deepen ties between the two nations. Ambassador Blome also updated Minister Dar on recent diplomatic engagements from the US side, underscoring the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the bilateral relationship.