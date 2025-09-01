The Pakistan Muslim League (Q) expressed solidarity with those affected by the severe floods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and alleged that this devastation is a result of India’s “water terrorism.”
Central General Secretary Muhammad Tariq Hasan commended the relief and rescue work carried out by the administration, army, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He appealed for increased aid to alleviate the suffering of the victims.
Hasan accused India of using water as a weapon but expressed confidence in the strong resolve of the Pakistani army and nation against such actions.
On the directives of party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Muslim League members are participating in relief activities.
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain are visiting the affected areas and meeting with displaced people.