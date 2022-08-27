Pakistan Army, Civil Administration taking all available resources for rehabilitation of flood affectees 

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Army and Civil Administration are taking all available resources for rehabilitation of flood affectees. This was stated by Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor during his visit to flood affected Tehsil Lakhra District Lesbela today (Saturday).

On this occasion, District administration and Army Officers briefed him about problems being faced by flood affectees and relief measures taken by Pak Army. He also visited relief and free medical camps established by Pak Army for flood affectees.

