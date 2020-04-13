Home » Inter Services Public Relations, Official News
Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushshak on routine training mission crashed near Gujrat this morning
April 13, 2020
Rawalpindi, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushshak on routine training mission crashed near Gujrat this morning. Both pilots Major Umer (Instructor Pilot) resident of Gujrat and Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot) resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced Shahadat. Major Umer survived by wife.
