April 13, 2020

Rawalpindi, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushshak on routine training mission crashed near Gujrat this morning. Both pilots Major Umer (Instructor Pilot) resident of Gujrat and Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot) resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced Shahadat. Major Umer survived by wife.

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

Related Posts