Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushshak on routine training mission crashed near Gujrat this morning

April 13, 2020

Rawalpindi, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushshak on routine training mission crashed near Gujrat this morning. Both pilots Major Umer (Instructor Pilot) resident of Gujrat and Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot) resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced Shahadat. Major Umer survived by wife.

 

