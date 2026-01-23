Envoys representing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pakistan’s Defence Minister have agreed to deepen engagement on defence and security matters, signalling a move towards stronger collaboration in response to evolving regional and international security dynamics.
During a high-level meeting in the capital today, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif hosted the ASEAN ambassadors for a comprehensive discussion on subjects of shared interest, which included avenues for enhanced engagement between Pakistan and the bloc’s member states.
The minister articulated Pakistan”s dedication to reinforcing its relationships with ASEAN nations. He emphasised the necessity of dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation for maintaining regional peace and reaffirmed Pakistan’s backing for ASEAN’s pivotal role in fostering stability and prosperity across the region.
In response, the ASEAN delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive contributions to peace initiatives. The ambassadors conveyed a keen interest in further augmenting cooperation across a variety of sectors.
The dialogue concluded with a mutual commitment from both parties to intensify bilateral and multilateral ties in the future.