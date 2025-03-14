Pakistan today denounced India’s decision to declare the Awami Action Committee, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen as unlawful associations for five years, terming it a move to suppress political activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan criticized the ban, stating that it reflects an attempt to stifle dissent and political expression in the region. He asserted that such actions demonstrate a disregard for democratic principles and international human rights laws.
The spokesperson urged the Indian government to lift restrictions on Kashmiri political parties, release political prisoners, and implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.
Awami Action Committee is led by political and religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen was founded by Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, who led the organization until his passing in 2022.
With this decision, the number of Kashmiri political parties and organizations banned by Indian authorities has now reached sixteen.