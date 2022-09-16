Pakistan, Azerbaijan express resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation 

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan and Azerbaijan have expressed the resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, energy, defence, education and people-to-people links. The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of SCO Heads of State Meeting in Samarkand, today (Friday).

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of unlocking the existing potential in the relationship by boosting bilateral engagement in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, information technology and tourism. Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support and solidarity with Pakistan as well as provision of generous financial assistance for the flood affected people. He highlighted that this massive natural disaster caused by climate change called for urgent action by the international community to address this global threat.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had exemplary relations, deeply embedded in common history, faith and culture. Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and congratulated on the historic success in liberation of its occupied territories.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences on the recent martyrdom of 71 Azeri servicemen in an unprovoked attack by Armenia. He reiterated support for Azerbaijan’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law and in protection of its territorial integrity.

