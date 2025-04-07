Pakistan and Belarus have reached a significant milestone by signing multiple cooperation agreements focusing on energy, transport, and communications during a recent visit by a high-level Pakistani delegation to Belarus.
During the final day of discussions, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz formalized the memorandum of understanding. The newly signed agreements pave the way for joint projects in energy infrastructure, industrial collaboration, and postal services, with plans to finalize details during the Pakistani Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to Belarus.
Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the intention to transform previous dialogues into tangible advancements, especially in transport networks and energy solutions. Denis Moroz affirmed Belarus’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Pakistan across multiple sectors.