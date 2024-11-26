In a significant move, Pakistan and Belarus today reaffirmed their pledge to further boost their bilateral economic and trade ties.
The pledge was made at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad.
The leader of both countries expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of bilateral relations during the past decade. The regional and international issues also came under discussion.
Pakistan’s PM informed the visiting dignitary about Pakistan’s economic recovery policy, which focuses on export-led growth and attracting investment from friendly countries.
Sharif showed the confidence that the visit of Belarusian President would be immensely helpful in opening new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries. Pakistan attaches importance to its relations with Belarus, said Sharif.