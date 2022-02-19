Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance military ties

Islamabad, February 19, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains. An agreement to this effect reached during a meeting between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Belgium Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman, and Chief of Staff of the Land Component Major General Pierre Gerard in Belgium.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief said Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium in all domains. During the meetings, bilateral matters pertaining to mutual interest and overall regional security situation came under discussion. In their remarks, Belgian dignitaries appreciated professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and Islamabad’s sincere efforts for regional peace and stability. They also reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all domains.

