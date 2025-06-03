The Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) hosted a pivotal onboarding meeting for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the Gavi CSO Fund Manager mechanism. This event, led by Director General Health/FDI Dr. Shabana Saleem, marks a new direction in Pakistan’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), emphasizing the crucial role of CSOs in reaching underserved communities.

Dr. Shabana Saleem, in her opening statement, warmly welcomed the CSO representatives, partner organizations, and members of the EPI community. She extended her gratitude to Gavi, Mannion Daniels (MD), Oxford Policy Management (OPM), and the 17 selected CSOs from across the provinces for their dedication and involvement.

Dr. Saleem conveyed, ‘CSOs bring community trust, local knowledge, and grassroots presence, making them essential partners in strengthening our immunization programme. Their participation will bridge gaps in routine immunization coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas through advocacy, demand generation, and service delivery.’

The selected CSOs will focus on identifying ‘zero-dose’ children, mobilizing communities, and extending EPI services to areas most in need. Their role is seen as an important extension of national and provincial EPI systems.

Carrie Madison Gheen, Senior Country Manager at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, commended the joint efforts of federal and provincial governments in engaging CSOs to enhance immunization coverage. She noted the Government”s commitment to collaborating with CSOs at the provincial level will strengthen the immunization programme to reach more children, especially those hardest to reach.

From MannionDaniels, Karen Stephenson, the Team Lead for the CSO Fund Manager Mechanism, expressed enthusiasm over the collaboration with the FDI and Provincial partners. She remarked on the diverse range of civil society organizations now poised to support Pakistan’s immunization efforts, aiming to deliver impactful results within their communities.

MannionDaniels and Oxford Policy Management, under Gavi’s CSO Fund Manager Mechanism, are tasked with providing fund management services. This involved a comprehensive and independent shortlisting and due diligence process, including consultation with federal and provincial EPI leadership, culminating in the selection of 17 CSOs to support immunization efforts nationwide.

As the CSO Fund Manager Mechanism in Pakistan transitions into the grant implementation phase, Dr. Saleem underscored the necessity of coordination among CSOs, the FDI, Provincial EPIs, and development partners. She stressed the importance of clear KPIs and robust monitoring frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes. She urged all CSO partners to embrace the responsibility with integrity and commitment.

Dr. Saleem concluded by thanking all participants for their dedication, asserting, ‘Let’s make this partnership a model of how governments and civil society can work hand in hand to ensure every child in Pakistan receives life-saving vaccines, regardless of geography or background.”