Pakistan has called for comprehensive global counterterrorism reforms urging the international community to ensure that counterterrorism measures are not misused to violate human rights and international humanitarian law, as is occurring in occupied Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.
Making a statement at the sixth committee of the UN General Assembly in New York, Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, regretted that insufficient progress has been made in addressing the evolving and diverse forms of terrorism, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
He emphasized Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism, noting its key contribution in dismantling AlQaeda and the significant sacrifices it made, with 80,000 casualties suffered in the war on terror.
However, he raised concerns about statesponsored terrorism from across Pakistan’s borders, highlighting threats posed by groups like the TehreekeTaliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh, and the Majeed Brigade.