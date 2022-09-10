Pakistan calls for countering terrorism by addressing its underlying root causes 

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for countering terrorism by addressing its underlying root causes. The call was made by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram while addressing the session on “Terrorist attacks based on xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance or in the name of religion of belief”.

The ambassador said Pakistan has lost more than 80,000 precious lives and suffered over 120 billion dollars in economic losses. He said no country has sacrificed more than Pakistan for achieving peace. Munir Akram also stressed the need to distinguish between terrorism and legal struggles for freedom and self-determination.

He said Pakistan continues to suffer from cross-border terrorism sponsored and financed by the one South Asian nation which has fomented terrorism in all its neighbouring countries. He said state-sponsored terrorism against adversaries also remains to be effectively addressed.

