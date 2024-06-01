Islamabad, Pakistan’s Foreign Office, through spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, reiterated its call for India to cease its campaign against political activists and intimidation of the Kashmiri populace in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, during her weekly press briefing, Baloch condemned the ongoing suppression and highlighted the sealing of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference headquarters in Srinagar by Indian authorities. She detailed recent actions such as the confiscation of properties belonging to Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, part of a broader strategy to stifle dissent within the region. Baloch asserted that these actions violate the Kashmiris’ rights to self-determination as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions and pledged Pakistan’s continued support for a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.