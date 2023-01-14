Pakistan calls for ensuring safety of UN peacekeepers

Islamabad: Pakistan has underscored the need for ensuring the safety and security of UN peace keepers serving in hot spots around the world.

At a meeting of the Group of Friends in New York, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Aamir Khan said Security Sector Reform is critical in laying the foundation for durable peace and preventing relapse of conflict, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to UN Peacekeeping saying such synergies augur well for the maintenance of peace and security in the world.