Pakistan calls for equitable representation in UNSC to make it democratic, effective

Islamabad, April 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has reaffirmed its call for ensuring equitable representation in UN Security Council by adding more elected members to make it more democratic and effective. Taking part in debate on reforming the Security Council at the UN, Pakistan deputy permanent representative Ambassador Aamir Khan said only non-permanent members, elected periodically by the General Assembly is more democratic and consistent with the UN Charter.

He said it is only the democratic process of election and future re-election by its peers that instils accountability and responsibility in the conduct of States serving on the Security Council. The envoy said the concept of permanent membership violates the principle of sovereign equality and will multiply the prospects of paralysis in the Security Council. He said adding 11 non-permanent members would reduce inequality and enlarge the voice and influence of those States which are not involved in great power rivalries and which desire decisive action by the Council.

