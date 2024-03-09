Pakistan calls for full, non-discriminatory implementation of CWC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for the full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Addressing the Executive Council of Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in Hague, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar said Pakistan has a robust national implementation mechanism for Chemical Weapons Convention.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, Suljuk Mustansar Tarar mentioned the continuing tragic situation in Gaza and reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.