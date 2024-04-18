Pakistan calls for global food system resilience

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has supported the United Nations Secretary-General call for reform of the international financial architecture to make it more equitable and responsive to the needs of the developing world.

This was stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, while speaking at the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum titled "Feeding the Future: Youth and Sustainable Food Systems for All" at the UN Headquarters in New York, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Ambassador said Pakistan believes that reforming the international financial architecture is critical for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals to end world hunger.

He highlighted the need for concerted international efforts to establish resilient and sustainable food systems that can withstand shocks and disruptions in light of the increasing vulnerability of global food systems to a multitude of challenges.