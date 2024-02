ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for strict implementation of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty to address the looming water crisis.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Pakistan Permanent Representative in the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said Pakistan aims to reinvigorate the Indus River basin which provides food security to over 225 million people.

He said that to this end, Pakistan has launched the multi-dimensional Living Indus projects, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.