Pakistan calls for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine disputes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir and Palestine disputes calling for the right to self-determination of people in both places.

Taking part in a debate on ‘the Rule of Law among Nations’ at the Security Council, Pakistan permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram, said the Council needs to actively promote the resolution of conflicts and disputes that will ensure international peace and security.

He said the Security Council has not been able to secure consistent implementation of its own resolutions relating to Palestine or Jammu and Kashmir so the right to self-determination of people there has been suppressed brutally and foreign occupation has been allowed to persist over several decades. The envoy said it is essential to elaborate the modalities through which this principle can be implemented universally and consistently in the contemporary context.