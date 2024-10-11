At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for an effective international cooperation to protect children from heinous violations.
The call was made by Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Usman Iqbal Jadoon while speaking in a debate on Children’s rights at General Assembly, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
Ambassador Usman Jadoon said international community must ensure stronger enforcement of legal frameworks that criminalize all forms of child abuse and exploitation.
Underscoring the importance of children’s education, he said Pakistan had prioritized policies that focus on inclusive education, particularly for girls and marginalized children.
Pakistan’s envoy urged the international community to enable developing countries to mobilize sufficient resources to invest in children’s education and to secure future of current generation of children.