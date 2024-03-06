Pakistan calls for investigating Israeli war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has underscored the need for investigating Israeli war crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank to pave the way for accountability.

This was underscored by Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN offices other International Organizations and Conference on Disarmament in Geneva Bilal Ahmad while speaking at the Human Rights Council, according to a Radio Pakistan’s repot.

He said it is high time that violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law including war crimes committed against the Palestinian people are investigated.