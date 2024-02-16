Pakistan calls for major reforms in working, mandate of Human Rights Council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stressed the need for major reforms in the working, mandate and composition of the Human Rights Council (HRC), urging the Council to eliminate bias and inconsistency.

Taking part in a panel discussion on “The Future of the Human Rights Council", at the UN headquarters, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram advocated for equal attention to economic, social, and cultural rights, along with combatting racial discrimination, xenophobia, Islamophobia and hate crimes, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

Ambassador Munir Akram regretted while some situations are prominently projected at HRC; other, more serious situations such as Jammu and Kashmir, are ignored. He said the promotion of human rights is a shared responsibility. He said we must oppose double standards in addressing situations of human rights at the United Nations.